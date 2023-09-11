Dylan Moore vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Dylan Moore -- .100 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on September 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is hitting .214 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- In 32.6% of his games this season (15 of 46), Moore has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in five games this year (10.9%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Moore has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this season (12 of 46), with more than one RBI three times (6.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (21.7%), including three games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Other Mariners Players vs the Angels
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|26
|.174
|AVG
|.242
|.283
|OBP
|.333
|.348
|SLG
|.561
|5
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|27/7
|3
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.89 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
