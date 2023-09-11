Dylan Moore -- .100 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on September 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is hitting .214 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

In 32.6% of his games this season (15 of 46), Moore has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in five games this year (10.9%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.

Moore has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this season (12 of 46), with more than one RBI three times (6.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (21.7%), including three games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Other Mariners Players vs the Angels

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 26 .174 AVG .242 .283 OBP .333 .348 SLG .561 5 XBH 9 1 HR 6 7 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 27/7 3 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings