J.P. Crawford -- hitting .225 with a double, three home runs, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on September 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 121 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

In 63.5% of his games this year (80 of 126), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (26.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 15 games this year, he has homered (11.9%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Crawford has driven home a run in 35 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 58 of 126 games this year, and more than once 20 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 63 .285 AVG .245 .398 OBP .366 .443 SLG .409 21 XBH 23 7 HR 8 24 RBI 26 52/42 K/BB 60/41 1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings