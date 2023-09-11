How to Watch the Mariners vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
The Los Angeles Angels will look to Shohei Ohtani for continued success at the plate when they square off against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 10th in baseball with 191 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Seattle is 13th in MLB, slugging .419.
- The Mariners have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).
- Seattle ranks 11th in runs scored with 682 (4.8 per game).
- The Mariners are 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Seattle has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.190).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 29th of the season. He is 13-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Gilbert has 16 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Gilbert will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Reds
|W 8-4
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Lyon Richardson
|9/7/2023
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Zack Littell
|9/8/2023
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Taj Bradley
|9/9/2023
|Rays
|L 7-5
|Away
|Trent Thornton
|Aaron Civale
|9/10/2023
|Rays
|L 6-3
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Eflin
|9/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Reid Detmers
|9/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Tyler Anderson
|9/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Bobby Miller
|9/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Lance Lynn
