The Los Angeles Angels will look to Shohei Ohtani for continued success at the plate when they square off against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 10th in baseball with 191 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle is 13th in MLB, slugging .419.

The Mariners have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).

Seattle ranks 11th in runs scored with 682 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners are 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.190).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 29th of the season. He is 13-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Gilbert has 16 quality starts under his belt this season.

Gilbert will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Reds W 8-4 Away Logan Gilbert Lyon Richardson 9/7/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away George Kirby Taj Bradley 9/9/2023 Rays L 7-5 Away Trent Thornton Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays L 6-3 Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels - Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels - Home Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo Tyler Anderson 9/15/2023 Dodgers - Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Gilbert Lance Lynn

