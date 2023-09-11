Julio Rodriguez will lead the way for the Seattle Mariners (79-64) on Monday, September 11, when they take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (67-77) at T-Mobile Park at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Angels +185 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (13-5, 3.61 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (3-10, 4.89 ERA)

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 96 games this season and won 55 (57.3%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Mariners have a 14-4 record (winning 77.8% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (42.3%) in those games.

The Angels have played as an underdog of +185 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Angels had a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) Brian O'Keefe 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+180)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL West +450 - 2nd

