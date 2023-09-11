Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Seattle Mariners-Los Angeles Angels matchup at T-Mobile Park on Monday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (13-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 29th start of the season.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

The 26-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 21st, 1.066 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 21st among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Sep. 6 5.1 7 3 3 9 2 at Mets Sep. 1 6.2 7 1 1 9 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 7.0 2 1 1 7 1 at Astros Aug. 19 6.0 8 2 2 3 1 at Royals Aug. 14 4.1 7 4 4 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Gilbert's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has put up 121 hits with 29 doubles, 15 home runs and 83 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .264/.381/.426 on the year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Sep. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 6 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0

Bet on player props for J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Brandon Drury Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Drury Stats

Brandon Drury has 108 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 22 walks and 67 RBI.

He's slashing .260/.302/.477 so far this season.

Drury Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Sep. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Sep. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Sep. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 6 3-for-4 1 0 0 6

Bet on player props for Brandon Drury or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.