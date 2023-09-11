Mariners vs. Angels Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 11
The Los Angeles Angels (67-77) visit the Seattle Mariners (79-64) in AL West play, at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (13-5) for the Mariners and Reid Detmers (3-10) for the Angels.
Mariners vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (13-5, 3.61 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (3-10, 4.89 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (13-5) to the mound for his 29th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with a 3.61 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .234.
- He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.
- Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 28 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Logan Gilbert vs. Angels
- The Angels have scored 671 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They are batting .248 for the campaign with 206 home runs, third in the league.
- The Angels have gone 8-for-18 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI in three innings this season against the right-hander.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers
- Detmers (3-10 with a 4.89 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
- Detmers has collected seven quality starts this year.
- Detmers has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this season entering this matchup.
- In two of his 25 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Reid Detmers vs. Mariners
- He will face off against a Mariners team that is batting .244 as a unit (19th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (13th in the league) with 191 total home runs (10th in MLB action).
- Detmers has a 9.35 ERA and a 2.077 WHIP against the Mariners this season in 8 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .342 batting average over two appearances.
