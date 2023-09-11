Sam Haggerty vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:25 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Sam Haggerty (hitting .368 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Sam Haggerty At The Plate
- Haggerty is hitting .234 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- In 13 of 30 games this year (43.3%), Haggerty has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 30 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Haggerty has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Other Mariners Players vs the Angels
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|17
|.148
|AVG
|.297
|.233
|OBP
|.409
|.185
|SLG
|.432
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|4/3
|K/BB
|8/6
|2
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.75 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (185 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.89 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.
