On Monday, Sam Haggerty (hitting .368 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

Haggerty is hitting .234 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.

In 13 of 30 games this year (43.3%), Haggerty has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 30 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Haggerty has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Other Mariners Players vs the Angels

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 17 .148 AVG .297 .233 OBP .409 .185 SLG .432 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 4/3 K/BB 8/6 2 SB 3

