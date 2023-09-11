Teoscar Hernández vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on September 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .269 with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 95 games this year (of 142 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 23 games this season (16.2%), homering in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in 51 games this year (35.9%), including 25 games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 55 of 142 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|75
|.237
|AVG
|.296
|.286
|OBP
|.337
|.431
|SLG
|.488
|25
|XBH
|30
|12
|HR
|13
|40
|RBI
|46
|87/14
|K/BB
|95/17
|2
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (185 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.89 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
