Teoscar Hernandez -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on September 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .269 with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 95 games this year (of 142 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.

He has gone deep in 23 games this season (16.2%), homering in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Hernandez has driven in a run in 51 games this year (35.9%), including 25 games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 55 of 142 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 75 .237 AVG .296 .286 OBP .337 .431 SLG .488 25 XBH 30 12 HR 13 40 RBI 46 87/14 K/BB 95/17 2 SB 4

