Brian O'Keefe vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Brian O'Keefe -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on September 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Brian O'Keefe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Brian O'Keefe At The Plate
- O'Keefe is hitting .105 with two doubles and two walks.
- Twice in eight games this season, O'Keefe has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
- O'Keefe has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Brian O'Keefe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|.000
|AVG
|.143
|.000
|OBP
|.250
|.000
|SLG
|.286
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/0
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (187 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels are sending Sandoval (7-12) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 7-12 with a 4.51 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.51 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
