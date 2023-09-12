Cal Raleigh vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on September 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 21 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .237.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 117th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 103rd and he is 37th in slugging.
- Raleigh has gotten a hit in 73 of 128 games this year (57.0%), including 28 multi-hit games (21.9%).
- Looking at the 128 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 23 of them (18.0%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.0% of his games this year, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this year (42.2%), including 12 multi-run games (9.4%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|68
|.249
|AVG
|.226
|.317
|OBP
|.313
|.488
|SLG
|.470
|24
|XBH
|26
|13
|HR
|15
|32
|RBI
|36
|58/20
|K/BB
|79/30
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (187 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sandoval (7-12 with a 4.51 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.51 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing batters.
