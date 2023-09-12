Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Clackamas County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Clackamas County, Oregon? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Blanchet Catholic School at Colton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on September 12
- Location: Colton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
La Salle Catholic College Preparatory at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaverton High School at Canby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Canby, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David Douglas High School at Clackamas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Clackamas, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Colton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Colton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilsonville High School at Tualatin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bend Sr High School at Putnam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Century High School at Oregon City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Oregon City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesuit High School at West Linn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: West Linn, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
