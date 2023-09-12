Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Clackamas County, Oregon? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

Blanchet Catholic School at Colton High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on September 12

5:30 PM PT on September 12 Location: Colton, OR

Colton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

La Salle Catholic College Preparatory at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Beaverton High School at Canby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Canby, OR

Canby, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

David Douglas High School at Clackamas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Clackamas, OR

Clackamas, OR Conference: 6A Mt. Hood

6A Mt. Hood How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Colton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Colton, OR

Colton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilsonville High School at Tualatin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Tualatin, OR

Tualatin, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Bend Sr High School at Putnam High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Century High School at Oregon City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Oregon City, OR

Oregon City, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Jesuit High School at West Linn High School