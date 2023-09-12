J.P. Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .313 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on September 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .263 with 83 walks and 84 runs scored.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 89th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.

Crawford has had a hit in 81 of 127 games this season (63.8%), including multiple hits 33 times (26.0%).

He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 127), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.6% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 46.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (15.7%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 63 .283 AVG .245 .394 OBP .366 .438 SLG .409 21 XBH 23 7 HR 8 24 RBI 26 53/42 K/BB 60/41 1 SB 1

