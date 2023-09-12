Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field against the Los Angeles Angels and Brandon Drury on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 193 total home runs.

Seattle's .419 slugging percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Seattle has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (687 total runs).

The Mariners rank 14th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Seattle has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).

The Mariners have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.191).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners are sending Bryan Woo (2-4) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Monday, Sept. 4 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.

Woo has collected four quality starts this season.

Woo is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 14 outings this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away George Kirby Taj Bradley 9/9/2023 Rays L 7-5 Away Trent Thornton Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays L 6-3 Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels L 8-5 Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels - Home Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo Tyler Anderson 9/15/2023 Dodgers - Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Gilbert Emmet Sheehan 9/18/2023 Athletics - Away Bryan Woo JP Sears

