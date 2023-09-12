Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (79-65) will host Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (68-77) at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, September 12, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +170 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (2-4, 4.50 ERA) vs Patrick Sandoval - LAA (7-12, 4.51 ERA)

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Mariners' matchup against the Angels but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Mariners (-210) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to beat the Angels with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.76.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 97 times this season and won 55, or 56.7%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 15-5 (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Mariners have a 3-4 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have been victorious in 31, or 43.1%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Ty France 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Dylan Moore 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Brian O'Keefe 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +450 - 2nd

