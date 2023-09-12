The Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 29 doubles, 15 home runs, 83 walks and 50 RBI (122 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .263/.380/.423 so far this season.

Crawford has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .095 with a double and two walks.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Sep. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Sep. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Brandon Drury Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Drury Stats

Brandon Drury has 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 22 walks and 69 RBI (109 total hits).

He's slashing .259/.300/.480 on the year.

Drury Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Sep. 11 1-for-6 1 1 2 4 vs. Guardians Sep. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Sep. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Sep. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

