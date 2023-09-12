Mariners vs. Angels Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 12
The Los Angeles Angels (68-77) aim to add to their three-game winning streak when they square off against the Seattle Mariners (79-65) on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (2-4, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Patrick Sandoval (7-12, 4.51 ERA).
Mariners vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (2-4, 4.50 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (7-12, 4.51 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo
- Woo (2-4) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, Sept. 4, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 23-year-old has pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 14 games.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Woo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Bryan Woo vs. Angels
- The Angels rank 12th in MLB with 679 runs scored this season. They have a .248 batting average this campaign with 209 home runs (third in the league).
- The Angels have gone 8-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval
- Sandoval (7-12) takes the mound first for the Angels in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.51 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.51, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
- Sandoval is looking to record his ninth quality start of the year.
- Sandoval will look to pick up his 19th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Patrick Sandoval vs. Mariners
- He will face off against a Mariners squad that is batting .244 as a unit (19th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (12th in the league) with 193 total home runs (10th in MLB action).
- In five innings over one appearance against the Mariners this season, Sandoval has a 9 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .417.
