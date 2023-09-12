The Los Angeles Angels (68-77) aim to add to their three-game winning streak when they square off against the Seattle Mariners (79-65) on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (2-4, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Patrick Sandoval (7-12, 4.51 ERA).

Mariners vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (2-4, 4.50 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (7-12, 4.51 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Injury Report
Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

  • Woo (2-4) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 15th start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, Sept. 4, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 23-year-old has pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 14 games.
  • In 14 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
  • Woo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
  • He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Bryan Woo vs. Angels

  • The Angels rank 12th in MLB with 679 runs scored this season. They have a .248 batting average this campaign with 209 home runs (third in the league).
  • The Angels have gone 8-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

  • Sandoval (7-12) takes the mound first for the Angels in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.51 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.51, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
  • Sandoval is looking to record his ninth quality start of the year.
  • Sandoval will look to pick up his 19th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.
  • He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Patrick Sandoval vs. Mariners

  • He will face off against a Mariners squad that is batting .244 as a unit (19th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (12th in the league) with 193 total home runs (10th in MLB action).
  • In five innings over one appearance against the Mariners this season, Sandoval has a 9 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .417.

