There is high school football action in Marion County, Oregon this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

Blanchet Catholic School at Colton High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on September 12

5:30 PM PT on September 12 Location: Colton, OR

Colton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Regis High School at Gervais High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Gervais, OR

Gervais, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

West Salem High School at North Medford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Medford, OR

Medford, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Willamina High School at Blanchet Catholic School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade Senior High School at Sweet Home High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Sweet Home, OR

Sweet Home, OR Conference: 4A Oregon West

4A Oregon West How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at McKay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

South Salem High School at Grants Pass High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

South Medford High School at McNary High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Keizer, OR

Keizer, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodburn High School at West Albany High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Albany, OR

Albany, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Taft 7-12 School at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Jefferson, OR

Jefferson, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Silverton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Silverton, OR

Silverton, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Junction City High School at Stayton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Stayton, OR

Stayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Catholic High School at North Marion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Aurora, OR

Aurora, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at McNary High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on September 15

7:15 PM PT on September 15 Location: Keizer, OR

Keizer, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheldon High School at Sprague High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on September 15

7:15 PM PT on September 15 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Stanfield High School at St. Paul High School