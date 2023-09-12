Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Marion County, Oregon this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Blanchet Catholic School at Colton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on September 12
- Location: Colton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Regis High School at Gervais High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Gervais, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
West Salem High School at North Medford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willamina High School at Blanchet Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade Senior High School at Sweet Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Sweet Home, OR
- Conference: 4A Oregon West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McKay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Salem High School at Grants Pass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Medford High School at McNary High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Keizer, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodburn High School at West Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Albany, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Taft 7-12 School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Jefferson, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Silverton, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Junction City High School at Stayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Stayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Catholic High School at North Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Aurora, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McNary High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Keizer, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheldon High School at Sprague High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Stanfield High School at St. Paul High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on September 16
- Location: St Paul, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
