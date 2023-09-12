There is high school football action in Marion County, Oregon this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

Blanchet Catholic School at Colton High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on September 12
  • Location: Colton, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Regis High School at Gervais High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
  • Location: Gervais, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

West Salem High School at North Medford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Medford, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Willamina High School at Blanchet Catholic School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Salem, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade Senior High School at Sweet Home High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Sweet Home, OR
  • Conference: 4A Oregon West
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at McKay High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Salem, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Salem High School at Grants Pass High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Grants Pass, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Medford High School at McNary High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Keizer, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodburn High School at West Albany High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Albany, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Taft 7-12 School at Jefferson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Jefferson, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Silverton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Silverton, OR
  • Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Junction City High School at Stayton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Stayton, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Catholic High School at North Marion High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Aurora, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at McNary High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Keizer, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheldon High School at Sprague High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Salem, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Stanfield High School at St. Paul High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on September 16
  • Location: St Paul, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.