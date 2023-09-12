Teoscar Hernández vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Teoscar Hernandez (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .268 with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 66.4% of his 143 games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 23 games this year (16.1%), homering in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Hernandez has an RBI in 52 of 143 games this year, with multiple RBI in 25 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 55 of 143 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|75
|.234
|AVG
|.296
|.284
|OBP
|.337
|.426
|SLG
|.488
|25
|XBH
|30
|12
|HR
|13
|41
|RBI
|46
|88/15
|K/BB
|95/17
|2
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (187 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels are sending Sandoval (7-12) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 7-12 with a 4.51 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.51, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
