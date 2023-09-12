The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France has 31 doubles, 10 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .249.

In 84 of 140 games this year (60.0%) France has picked up a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

Looking at the 140 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (6.4%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

France has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 70 .253 AVG .245 .339 OBP .334 .406 SLG .328 24 XBH 17 7 HR 3 30 RBI 25 49/19 K/BB 57/21 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings