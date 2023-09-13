Wednesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (80-65) against the Los Angeles Angels (68-78) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on September 13.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (12-7) for the Mariners and Tyler Anderson (6-6) for the Angels.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 98 times and won 56, or 57.1%, of those games.

Seattle has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -350.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 77.8% chance to win.

Seattle has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 695.

The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule