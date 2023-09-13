Luis Castillo gets the nod for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park against Randal Grichuk and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 11th in MLB play with 194 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle ranks 12th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Seattle has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (695 total runs).

The Mariners rank 14th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle's 3.74 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.185).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Castillo (12-7) out to make his 30th start of the season. He is 12-7 with a 3.13 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 175 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

Castillo has 16 quality starts under his belt this year.

Castillo is seeking his 30th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had nine appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away George Kirby Taj Bradley 9/9/2023 Rays L 7-5 Away Trent Thornton Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays L 6-3 Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels L 8-5 Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels W 8-0 Home Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo Tyler Anderson 9/15/2023 Dodgers - Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Gilbert Emmet Sheehan 9/18/2023 Athletics - Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn

