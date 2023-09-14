Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Clatsop County, Oregon this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clatsop County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Knappa High School at Sheridan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Sheridan, OR

Sheridan, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Seaside High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Creswell High School at Warrenton High School