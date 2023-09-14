Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Clatsop County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Clatsop County, Oregon this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clatsop County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Knappa High School at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Sheridan, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Seaside High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creswell High School at Warrenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Warrenton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.