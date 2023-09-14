If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Klamath County, Oregon this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Crosspoint Christian School at Chiloquin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Chiloquin, OR

Chiloquin, OR Conference: 1A Mountain Valley

1A Mountain Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Gilchrist High School at Elkton Charter School

Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on September 15

4:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Elkton, OR

Elkton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Bonanza High School at Myrtle Point High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on September 15

6:45 PM PT on September 15 Location: Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashland High School at Henley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Mazama High School at Marist Catholic High School