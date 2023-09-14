Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Klamath County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Klamath County, Oregon this week, we've got you covered here.
Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Crosspoint Christian School at Chiloquin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Chiloquin, OR
- Conference: 1A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Gilchrist High School at Elkton Charter School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Elkton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bonanza High School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashland High School at Henley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mazama High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
