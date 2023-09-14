This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Lincoln County, Oregon. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lincoln County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Newport High School at Dayton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Dayton, OR

Dayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Taft 7-12 School at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Jefferson, OR

Jefferson, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe High School at Waldport High Middle School