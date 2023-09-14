Madison Keys will begin action in the Abierto Guadalajara against Emma Navarro (in the round of 32). In her last match she was beaten by Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals after a good performance at the US Open. With +800 odds, Keys is the favorite to take home the trophy from Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Keys at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Keys' Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara, on Tuesday, September 19 (at 12:00 PM ET), Keys will play Navarro.

Keys Stats

In her previous tournament, the US Open, Keys was beaten in the semifinals by No. 2-ranked Sabalenka, 6-0, 6-7, 6-7.

In 18 tournaments over the past year, Keys has gone 33-17 and has won one title.

Keys has a match record of 18-13 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In her 50 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Keys has averaged 19.9 games.

Keys, in 31 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 19.8 games per match and won 55.1% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Keys has won 73.5% of her games on serve, and 39.2% on return.

On hard courts, Keys, over the past year, has been victorious in 72.6% of her service games and 37.3% of her return games.

