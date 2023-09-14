AAC foes match up when the Memphis Tigers (2-0) and the Navy Midshipmen (1-1) play on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank 14th-best in scoring offense (46.5 points per game) and 12th-best in scoring defense (8.5 points allowed per game). Navy's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, generating 13.5 points per game, which ranks 10th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 61st with 21 points ceded per contest.

Memphis vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Navy Key Statistics

Memphis Navy 470 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.5 (121st) 160.5 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.5 (61st) 179 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.5 (45th) 291 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 103 (129th) 3 (72nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (12th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (71st)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has recorded 573 yards (286.5 ypg) on 48-of-65 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 27 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 30 times for a team-high 126 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times. He's also tacked on nine catches for 62 yards (31 per game).

Sutton Smith has carried the ball 23 times for 120 yards (60 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tauskie Dove's 124 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted four times and has collected four receptions and one touchdown.

DeMeer Blankumsee has reeled in seven passes while averaging 61 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Roc Taylor has a total of 90 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing nine passes.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has been a dual threat for Navy this season. He has 204 passing yards (102 per game) while completing 57.9% of his passes. He's tossed one touchdown pass and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 88 yards (44 ypg) on 26 carries.

Eli Heidenreich has run for 78 yards across seven carries, scoring one touchdown.

Anton Hall's 45 receiving yards (22.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has one catches on one targets.

Nathan Kent has totaled 45 receiving yards (22.5 yards per game) on two receptions.

Brandon Chatman's five targets have resulted in four receptions for 42 yards.

