Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Morrow County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Morrow County, Oregon this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morrow County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Umatilla High School at Irrigon JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Irrigon, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
McLoughlin High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Boardman, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
