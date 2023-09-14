Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Morrow County, Oregon this week? We've got the information.

Morrow County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Umatilla High School at Irrigon JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Irrigon, OR

Irrigon, OR Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon

3A Eastern Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

McLoughlin High School at Riverside High School