Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Multnomah County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Multnomah County, Oregon. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
La Salle Catholic College Preparatory at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David Douglas High School at Clackamas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Clackamas, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lincoln High School at McDaniel High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Portland, OR
- Conference: 6A Portland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant High School at Ida B Wells High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Portland, OR
- Conference: 6A Portland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barlow High School at Gresham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkrose High School at St. Helens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: St. Helens, OR
- Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesuit High School at West Linn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: West Linn, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.