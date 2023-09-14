This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Multnomah County, Oregon. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

La Salle Catholic College Preparatory at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

David Douglas High School at Clackamas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Clackamas, OR

Clackamas, OR Conference: 6A Mt. Hood

6A Mt. Hood How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lincoln High School at McDaniel High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on September 15

6:45 PM PT on September 15 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Conference: 6A Portland

6A Portland How to Stream: Watch Here

Grant High School at Ida B Wells High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Conference: 6A Portland

6A Portland How to Stream: Watch Here

Barlow High School at Gresham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR Conference: 6A Mt. Hood

6A Mt. Hood How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkrose High School at St. Helens High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: St. Helens, OR

St. Helens, OR Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon

5A Northwest Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Jesuit High School at West Linn High School