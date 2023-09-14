The Seattle Seahawks right now have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC West: +500
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Seattle Betting Insights

  • Seattle put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Seahawks and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
  • Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last year (13th in ), and it allowed 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.
  • At home last season, the Seahawks were 5-4. On the road, they were 4-4.
  • Seattle had a 3-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5 record as underdogs.
  • In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Seahawks Impact Players

  • Geno Smith had 30 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).
  • On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and picked up 366 yards.
  • Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.
  • In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 receptions for 165 yards.
  • In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).
  • D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
  • As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Wagner recorded 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.

Seahawks Player Futures

Tyler Lockett Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Bobby Wagner Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Jamal Adams Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Geno Smith MVP Odds
D.K. Metcalf Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Devon Witherspoon Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Zach Charbonnet Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Tariq Woolen Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Kenneth Walker III Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +10000
2 September 17 @ Lions - +1800
3 September 24 Panthers - +20000
4 October 2 @ Giants - +8000
BYE - - - -
6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1400
7 October 22 Cardinals - +50000
8 October 29 Browns - +1800
9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1600
10 November 12 Commanders - +10000
11 November 19 @ Rams - +10000
12 November 23 49ers - +700
13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1000
14 December 10 @ 49ers - +700
15 December 17 Eagles - +800
16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000
17 December 31 Steelers - +6600
18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +50000

