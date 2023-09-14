Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:19 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Seahawks right now have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Seahawks and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last year (13th in ), and it allowed 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.
- At home last season, the Seahawks were 5-4. On the road, they were 4-4.
- Seattle had a 3-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5 record as underdogs.
- In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith had 30 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).
- On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and picked up 366 yards.
- Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.
- In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 receptions for 165 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).
- D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Wagner recorded 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.
Seahawks Player Futures
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|L 30-13
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1400
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+700
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+700
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
