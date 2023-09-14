Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Umatilla County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school football action in Umatilla County, Oregon is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Umatilla High School at Irrigon JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Irrigon, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Stanfield High School at St. Paul High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on September 16
- Location: St Paul, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
