Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Washington County, Oregon? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Beaverton High School at Canby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Canby, OR

Canby, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Clatskanie High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on September 15

6:50 PM PT on September 15 Location: Gaston, OR

Gaston, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Glencoe High School at Tigard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Tigard, OR

Tigard, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaside High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilsonville High School at Tualatin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Tualatin, OR

Tualatin, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Banks High School at Rainier Jr/Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Rainier, OR

Rainier, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Catholic High School at North Marion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Aurora, OR

Aurora, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Grove High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Century High School at Oregon City High School