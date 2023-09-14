Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Washington County, Oregon? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Beaverton High School at Canby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Canby, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clatskanie High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Gaston, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glencoe High School at Tigard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Tigard, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaside High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilsonville High School at Tualatin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banks High School at Rainier Jr/Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Rainier, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Catholic High School at North Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Aurora, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Grove High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Century High School at Oregon City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Oregon City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
