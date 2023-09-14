Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Yamhill County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Yamhill County, Oregon this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Newport High School at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Dayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knappa High School at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Sheridan, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Willamina High School at Blanchet Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scio High School at Amity High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Amity, OR
- Conference: 3A PacWest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennedy High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Yamhill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perrydale High School at Lyle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Lyle, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.