We have 2023 high school football competition in Yamhill County, Oregon this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Newport High School at Dayton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Dayton, OR

Dayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Knappa High School at Sheridan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Sheridan, OR

Sheridan, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Willamina High School at Blanchet Catholic School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Scio High School at Amity High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Amity, OR

Amity, OR Conference: 3A PacWest

3A PacWest How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennedy High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Yamhill, OR

Yamhill, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Perrydale High School at Lyle High School