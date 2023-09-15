High school football is on the schedule this week in Baker County, Oregon, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Baker County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Joseph Charter School at Pine Eagle High School

  • Game Time: 1:50 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Halfway, OR
  • Conference: 1A Old Oregon
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

