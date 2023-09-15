Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Benton County, Oregon this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Benton County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Philomath High School at Cottage Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Cottage Grove, OR

Cottage Grove, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Crescent Valley High School at Corvallis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe High School at Waldport High Middle School