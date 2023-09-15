Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Benton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Benton County, Oregon this week? We have what you need below.
Benton County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Philomath High School at Cottage Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Cottage Grove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crescent Valley High School at Corvallis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe High School at Waldport High Middle School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Waldport, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
