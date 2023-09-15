Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Columbia County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Columbia County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Columbia County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Clatskanie High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Gaston, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banks High School at Rainier Jr/Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Rainier, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hood River Valley High School at Scappoose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Scappoose, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
