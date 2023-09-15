If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Columbia County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Columbia County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Clatskanie High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on September 15

6:50 PM PT on September 15 Location: Gaston, OR

Gaston, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Banks High School at Rainier Jr/Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Rainier, OR

Rainier, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Hood River Valley High School at Scappoose High School