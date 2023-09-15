Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Coos County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Coos County, Oregon this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Bonanza High School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshfield High School at North Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: North Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bandon High School at North Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Drain, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
