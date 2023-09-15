We have 2023 high school football competition in Coos County, Oregon this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Bonanza High School at Myrtle Point High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on September 15

6:45 PM PT on September 15 Location: Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshfield High School at North Bend High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: North Bend, OR

North Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Bandon High School at North Douglas High School