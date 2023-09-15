Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Crook County, Oregon this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Crook County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Redmond High School at Crook County High School