Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Curry County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Curry County, Oregon, there are interesting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Curry County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Brookings-Harbor High School at Cascade Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Medford, OR
- Conference: 3A Far West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Gold Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Gold Beach, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.