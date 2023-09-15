Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Deschutes County, Oregon this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Redmond High School at Crook County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Prineville, OR

Prineville, OR Conference: 5A Intermountain

5A Intermountain How to Stream: Watch Here

La Pine High School at Siuslaw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Florence, OR

Florence, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Bend Sr High School at Putnam High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Grove High School at Mountain View High School