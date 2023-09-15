Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Deschutes County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Deschutes County, Oregon this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Redmond High School at Crook County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Prineville, OR
- Conference: 5A Intermountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Pine High School at Siuslaw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Florence, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bend Sr High School at Putnam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Grove High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.