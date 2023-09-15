Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Douglas County, Oregon this week, we've got you covered below.
Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Gilchrist High School at Elkton Charter School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Elkton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reedsport Community Charter School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Oakland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at Sutherlin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Sutherlin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Umpqua High School at Lakeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Lakeview, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bandon High School at North Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Drain, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
