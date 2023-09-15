If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Douglas County, Oregon this week, we've got you covered below.

Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Gilchrist High School at Elkton Charter School

Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on September 15

Elkton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Reedsport Community Charter School at Oakland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

Oakland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas High School at Sutherlin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

Sutherlin, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

South Umpqua High School at Lakeview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

Lakeview, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Bandon High School at North Douglas High School