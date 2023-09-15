Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Harney County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Harney County, Oregon this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Harney County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Crane Union High School at Imbler High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Imbler, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ontario High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Burns, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
