Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Jackson County, Oregon and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
West Salem High School at North Medford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield High School at Crater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Central Point, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookings-Harbor High School at Cascade Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Medford, OR
- Conference: 3A Far West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Medford High School at McNary High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Keizer, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashland High School at Henley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary's High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Phoenix, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
