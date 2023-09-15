If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Lane County, Oregon this week, we've got you covered here.

Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Springfield High School at Crater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

Central Point, OR Conference: 5A Midwestern

5A Midwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Creswell High School at Warrenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

Warrenton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Linn High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

Lowell, OR Conference: 2A Central Valley

2A Central Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pleasant Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

Pleasant Hill, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Philomath High School at Cottage Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

Cottage Grove, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Eugene High School at Thurston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

Springfield, OR Conference: 5A Midwestern

5A Midwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

La Pine High School at Siuslaw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

Florence, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Junction City High School at Stayton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

Stayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Mazama High School at Marist Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

Eugene, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheldon High School at Sprague High School