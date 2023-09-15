If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Lane County, Oregon this week, we've got you covered here.

Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Springfield High School at Crater High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Central Point, OR
  • Conference: 5A Midwestern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Creswell High School at Warrenton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Warrenton, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Linn High School at Lowell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Lowell, OR
  • Conference: 2A Central Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pleasant Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Pleasant Hill, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Philomath High School at Cottage Grove High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Cottage Grove, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Eugene High School at Thurston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Springfield, OR
  • Conference: 5A Midwestern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

La Pine High School at Siuslaw High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Florence, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Junction City High School at Stayton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Stayton, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mazama High School at Marist Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Eugene, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheldon High School at Sprague High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on September 15
  • Location: Salem, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

