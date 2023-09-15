Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Lane County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Lane County, Oregon this week, we've got you covered here.
Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Springfield High School at Crater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Central Point, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creswell High School at Warrenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Warrenton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Linn High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Lowell, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pleasant Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Pleasant Hill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Philomath High School at Cottage Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Cottage Grove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Eugene High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Springfield, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Pine High School at Siuslaw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Florence, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Junction City High School at Stayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Stayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mazama High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheldon High School at Sprague High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
