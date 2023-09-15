Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Linn County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Linn County, Oregon this week.
Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Cascade Senior High School at Sweet Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Sweet Home, OR
- Conference: 4A Oregon West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scio High School at Amity High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Amity, OR
- Conference: 3A PacWest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Linn High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Lowell, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodburn High School at West Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Albany, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lebanon High School at Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Dallas, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
