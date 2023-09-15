Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Linn County, Oregon this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Cascade Senior High School at Sweet Home High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Sweet Home, OR

Sweet Home, OR Conference: 4A Oregon West

4A Oregon West How to Stream: Watch Here

Scio High School at Amity High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Amity, OR

Amity, OR Conference: 3A PacWest

3A PacWest How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Linn High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Lowell, OR

Lowell, OR Conference: 2A Central Valley

2A Central Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodburn High School at West Albany High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Albany, OR

Albany, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lebanon High School at Dallas High School