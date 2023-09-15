Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Malheur County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Malheur County, Oregon, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Malheur County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Cove High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Adrian, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nyssa High School at Grant Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: John Day, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ontario High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Burns, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
