Friday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (81-65) going head to head against the Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57) at 10:10 PM ET (on September 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (10-9) to the mound, while Bobby Miller (9-3) will answer the bell for the Dodgers.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 99 times and won 57, or 57.6%, of those games.

Seattle is 61-44 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Seattle has scored 698 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).

Mariners Schedule