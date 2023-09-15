Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will see Bobby Miller on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 194 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .418.

The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Seattle scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (698 total, 4.8 per game).

The Mariners rank 14th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle's 3.73 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.186).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (10-9) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 165 2/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Kirby has registered 17 quality starts this season.

Kirby will look to secure his 23rd game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Rays L 7-5 Away Trent Thornton Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays L 6-3 Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels L 8-5 Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels W 8-0 Home Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Andrew Wantz 9/15/2023 Dodgers - Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Gilbert Emmet Sheehan 9/18/2023 Athletics - Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby Sean Newcomb

