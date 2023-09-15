How to Watch the Mariners vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will see Bobby Miller on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 194 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .418.
- The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- Seattle scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (698 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Mariners rank 14th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Seattle's 3.73 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.186).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby (10-9) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 165 2/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Kirby has registered 17 quality starts this season.
- Kirby will look to secure his 23rd game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Rays
|L 7-5
|Away
|Trent Thornton
|Aaron Civale
|9/10/2023
|Rays
|L 6-3
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Eflin
|9/11/2023
|Angels
|L 8-5
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Reid Detmers
|9/12/2023
|Angels
|W 8-0
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/13/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Andrew Wantz
|9/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Bobby Miller
|9/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/18/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|JP Sears
|9/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Paul Blackburn
|9/20/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Sean Newcomb
