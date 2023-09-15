Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57) will match up with the Seattle Mariners (81-65) at T-Mobile Park on Friday, September 15 at 10:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Max Muncy will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The favored Mariners have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at -110. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (10-9, 3.48 ERA) vs Bobby Miller - LAD (9-3, 3.98 ERA)

Mariners vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Dodgers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -110 -110 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Mariners vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 99 games this season and won 57 (57.6%) of those contests.

The Mariners have a 61-44 record (winning 58.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Seattle has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners went 4-3 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Dodgers have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (50%) in those contests.

The Dodgers have a win-loss record of 11-11 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Bookmakers have not installed the Dodgers as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +325 - 2nd

