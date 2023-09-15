The Seattle Mariners (81-65) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57) to open a three-game series at T-Mobile Park, with first pitch at 10:10 PM ET on Friday. The Mariners are on the back of a series victory over the Angels, and the Dodgers a series loss to the Padres.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (10-9, 3.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Bobby Miller (9-3, 3.98 ERA).

Mariners vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-9, 3.48 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (9-3, 3.98 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners will send Kirby (10-9) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with an ERA of 3.48, a 9.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.050.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Kirby has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 6.1 innings per outing.

He has made 27 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (9-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 24-year-old has a 3.98 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings during 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.

Miller is trying to pick up his eighth quality start of the season.

Miller will try to build on a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

