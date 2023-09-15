If you reside in Polk County, Oregon and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Polk County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Central High School at Silverton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Silverton, OR

Silverton, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Lebanon High School at Dallas High School