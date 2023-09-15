Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Polk County, Oregon and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Central High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Silverton, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lebanon High School at Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Dallas, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.